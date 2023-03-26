Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $433.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,535.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

