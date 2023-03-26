WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Up 14.1%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.26. Approximately 98,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 31,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WILD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

WildBrain Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.89 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at WildBrain

About WildBrain

In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,681.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,392,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,620,092.67. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

