Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $971,817,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,241,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,965,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.0 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $226.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.03. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

