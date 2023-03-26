Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $45,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 210.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woodward Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Woodward stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.