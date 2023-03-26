Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Holdings Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Workiva were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 28.6% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Workiva by 181.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $98.40 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,271. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

