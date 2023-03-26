Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.68

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 97842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.55.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

