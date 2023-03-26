Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $385.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.33. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $397.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

