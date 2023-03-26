Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 67 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 50.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 176,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after buying an additional 59,403 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $156.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $233.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

