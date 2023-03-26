Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.86.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.