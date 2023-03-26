Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $49.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

