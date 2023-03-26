Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.