Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,011,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,539,000 after purchasing an additional 396,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Price Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading

