Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $112,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

