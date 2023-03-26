Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF opened at $145.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.94.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

