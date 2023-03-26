Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

