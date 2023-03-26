Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 345.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after buying an additional 689,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $36,741,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,365 shares of company stock valued at $572,453. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.