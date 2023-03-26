Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

INT opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

