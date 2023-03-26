Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kyndryl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kyndryl by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KD opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

