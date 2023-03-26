Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 77.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tapestry by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 62.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 417,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $40.25 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.