Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,605 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 566.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,226,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 614,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 145,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

