Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $41,743,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $16,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 233,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $15,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE WWE opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.



