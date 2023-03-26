Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.1 %

AEO stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.