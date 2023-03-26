Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

