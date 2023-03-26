Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.29. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $199.07.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.96%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

