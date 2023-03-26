Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

