Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,400 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

