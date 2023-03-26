Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

