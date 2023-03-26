Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,906 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Insider Activity

Invesco Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

