Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 150.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after acquiring an additional 593,351 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $11,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 84.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 127,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 22,332.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $7,424,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

