Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 969 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

CNX Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.