Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,783,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -142.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,847.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,658 shares of company stock worth $3,195,099. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

