Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,883,247 shares in the company, valued at $697,194,364.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 539,475 shares of company stock worth $48,208,771 over the last ninety days. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstCash Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of FCFS opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.