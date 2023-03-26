Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,985 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Argus cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

