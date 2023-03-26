Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,438,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,693,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

LYV opened at $65.95 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

