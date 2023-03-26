Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,003.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

