Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 368,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,983,000 after buying an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,431 shares of company stock worth $1,731,113. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

