Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Avient by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

