Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 13,520 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,922,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,212,000 after acquiring an additional 480,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,007,000 after acquiring an additional 127,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Stephens upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

