Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 16,395 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,001,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 243,860 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

