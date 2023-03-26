Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $193.79 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.