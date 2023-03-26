Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,315 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $10,576,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,989,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

