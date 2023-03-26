Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KWR opened at $185.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $216.45. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average is $177.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently -195.51%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

