Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 24,875 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,477,000 after acquiring an additional 474,448 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 361,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 244,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

