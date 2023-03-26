Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 25,175 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Outfront Media by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 769,040 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Outfront Media by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the period.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE OUT opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.