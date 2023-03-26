Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 32,525 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,525 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. CWM LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.8 %

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.