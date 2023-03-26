Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRI opened at $69.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $97.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.