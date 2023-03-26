Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 39,075 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,075 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $175,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Stock Performance
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
First BanCorp. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
First BanCorp. Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
