Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 39,075 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,075 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $169,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $175,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.