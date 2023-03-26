Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,385 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 603,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $55,940,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LCII opened at $104.48 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

