Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.95%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

