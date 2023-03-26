Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,785 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

